In a continuation of his anthology, the “Seven Deadly Sins,” Bishop T.D. Jakes spoke to rolling out about his films “Wrath” and “Greed,” the latest of the films in the series released on the Lifetime channel. Last year, Jakes helmed the films “Lust” and “Envy.” The saga is based on a series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray and stars Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Romeo Miller, LisaRaye McCoy and Eric Benét.