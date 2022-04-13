New York shooting suspect’s ranting YouTube videos are scary

The YouTube channel of the suspected New York subway station shooter has revealed disturbing content.

Frank James, reported as being 62 by multiple media outlets, has been named a suspect in the subway station shooting in New York on April 12 that left at least 29 people injured. In one of the videos, he said he was 63 and full of hate as a victim of New York Mayor Eric Adams‘ mental health program.

The channel, prophet oftruth88, contains videos of conspiracy theories based on current events and issues surrounding the Black community. Some of his latest videos discuss Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars and Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson quoting Maya Angelou’s “wildest dreams of our ancestors.” His latest video doesn’t have his face on it, just over an hour of him discussing gang violence and domestic abuse.

Below is a video of him discussing “negrotude.”

WARNING: Disturbing content

Here’s his latest hourlong-plus video before the April 12 subway shooting.

WARNING: Disturbing content