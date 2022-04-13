Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

A New Jersey man was sentenced on April 8 to 375 years in prison for murdering two children and a college student in 2016 over a Facebook post.

The judge sentenced Jeremy Arrington to three consecutive life sentences for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, and 23-year-old family friend Syasia McBurroughs.

Arrington was convicted in March 2022 on 28 charges related to the home invasion, as he tortured six people. The judge added consecutive 50-year sentences to Arrington’s time for each of the three convictions for the surviving victims.

Arrington stabbed Ariel and Al-Jahon to death and shot and killed Syasia. The children’s mother and 13-year-old twins were also stabbed but they survived. One of the twins was able to escape and call 911 from a closet.

The reason for Arrington’s actions was that he saw one of the victims shared a police report on Facebook identifying him as a suspect in a previous shooting and sexual assault.

Arrington was gone by the time the cops arrived at the scene but was later arrested following a standoff at another home in Newark, New Jersey.