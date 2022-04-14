DaBaby involved in shooting at his home

A person was shot at the mansion belonging to controversial rapper DaBaby while the emcee was home, the media has learned.

An unidentified person allegedly breached the wall and was subsequently shot while trespassing at the home in Troutman, North Carolina, 35 miles north of Charlotte, WCCB Charlotte reports. Cops there said the person was shot near the football field on the estate.

The person reportedly did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for trauma treatment. Neither the shooter nor the gunshot victim has been identified by Iredell County authorities. DaBaby has not responded to media inquiries for comments and specifics.

Troutman town manager Ron Wyatt was contacted by TMZ and told them that people cannot just enter the property by accident or stumble onto the grounds because a wall covers forms a circumference around the home. Also, the home is listed under the name of a relative of DaBaby’s, who himself was born in Cleveland under the name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk but was raised in Charlotte.

This led authorities to conclude that the person who scaled the wall of the estate had intimate knowledge of the Blame It on Baby emcee.