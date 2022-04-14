Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

DaBaby involved in shooting at his home

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 14, 2022

DaBaby in concert at Clark Atlanta University’s 2019 homecoming (Photo credit: Norman Johnson for rolling out)

A person was shot at the mansion belonging to controversial rapper DaBaby while the emcee was home, the media has learned.


An unidentified person allegedly breached the wall and was subsequently shot while trespassing at the home in Troutman, North Carolina, 35 miles north of Charlotte, WCCB Charlotte reports. Cops there said the person was shot near the football field on the estate.

The person reportedly did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for trauma treatment. Neither the shooter nor the gunshot victim has been identified by Iredell County authorities. DaBaby has not responded to media inquiries for comments and specifics.


Troutman town manager Ron Wyatt was contacted by TMZ and told them that people cannot just enter the property by accident or stumble onto the grounds because a wall covers forms a circumference around the home. Also, the home is listed under the name of a relative of DaBaby’s, who himself was born in Cleveland under the name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk but was raised in Charlotte. 

This led authorities to conclude that the person who scaled the wall of the estate had intimate knowledge of the Blame It on Baby emcee.

 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Why DaBaby said he’s still scared after bowling alley fight

Kodak Black responds to Wack 100 saying he got shot over Lauren London comments

Officers plead not guilty to charges of shooting Black man dozens of times

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trade blows on social media