Florida mother arrested after police find her 2 children tied up in home

A Florida mother is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two children.

Police responded to a home on April 12 and spoke to Odette Lysse Joassaint, and it was reported that she seemed to be having a mental health crisis, as she repeatedly called and hung up on 911.

When police arrived at the scene, Joassaint told officers “Come get them. I don’t want them anymore.”

Police told WPLG news that she appeared to be hallucinating.

When officers searched the room, they found a 3-year-old and 5-year-old lying in a bed unresponsive and reportedly had their arms, legs and necks tied. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joassaint was placed on a stretcher and removed from the scene. Her statement to the police was also removed from the public arrest report. The children’s father, Frantzy Belval, told WPLG that he had previously reported Joassaint to the Florida Department of Children and Families.