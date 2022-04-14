Hulu teaming with Lee Daniels for Sammy Davis Jr. series starring Elijah Kelley

Hulu is teaming up with film director Lee Daniels to tell the story of singer Sammy Davis Jr.

There will be an eight-episode series exploring the life of Davis Jr., told through the lens of his racial identity and relationship with the Black community. Actor Elijah Kelley will have the honor of portraying Davis Jr. in the series.

The series is based on Wil Haygood’s book In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr., and will showcase his rise from a childhood star where he became one of the most famous Black entertainers of the 1950s and 60s. During that time as well, Davis Jr. spent most of his time surrounded by much controversy due to his affairs with White film stars, his marriage to actress May Britt, his religion, and alcohol and drug abuse.

Daniels will serve as executive producer and direct the first two episodes of the drama. Kelley fits perfectly as the person portraying Davis Jr., as he is a singer, dancer and actor. He previously worked with Daniels on The Butler and Fox’s “Empire” offshoot “Star.”

A filming location and start date have not been yet determined.