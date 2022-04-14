Jay-Z makes rare public appearance in Atlanta to watch LaMelo Ball, Trae Young

Jay-Z made a rare public Atlanta appearance to sit courtside at the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets play-in game on April 13.

Hornets all-star point guard LaMelo Ball is signed to the mogul’s Roc Nation Sports agency. Ball heard “overrated” chants from the fans while he was at the free-throw line but still finished with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

The Hawks won the play-in matchup 132-103. The win gives Atlanta a second play-in game, which will be in Cleveland against the Cavaliers on April 15. It will be the Cavaliers’ first home postseason game without LeBron James on the roster since 1998.

The Hawks’ star point guard struggled scoring in the first half but made up for it with impressive no-look passes before getting it going in the second half to finish with 24 points and 11 assists. A sold-out State Farm Arena remained loud all night, a boost Young said he was appreciative of.

“It was crazy,” Young said. “Everybody was in the building. There’s always a lot of people that show up and things like that, but Hov in the building, that was pretty cool. It’s fun putting on a show, [but] coming out to win is the most important thing, though.”

De’Andre Hunter also put Atlanta on his back with 22 points and seven rebounds. Hunter, Young and Hawks’ head coach Nate McMillan were among those who greeted Jay-Z during and after the game.

Other stars were in the building, including Hawks fans Chris Tucker and Quavo. Swizz Beatz, Nelly, former NBA player Dennis “3D” Scott and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis also attended.

📸

Jay-Z

Nelly & Swizz Beatz

Quavo

Chris Tucker & Dennis Scott #NBAPlayIn pic.twitter.com/eo3sxCR7H3 — NBA Germany (@NBA_de) April 14, 2022