John Legend and Jason Derulo come together for a special cause

Music megastars John Legend and Jason Derulo are set to perform at a benefit concert in New York.

The two singers are the headliners for “Side by Side: A Celebration of Service” on May 29, 2022, at UBS Arena. The performance ends a two-day festival that is set to feature appearances by Alfonso Ribeiro, Questlove, Broadway stars and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

The Memorial Day weekend festival has been around since 2019, and has raised over $2 million in support of Northwell Health Military Liaison Services. The organization’s goal is to re-define how the way those who served are viewed, treated and cared for with medical and behavioral services, employment opportunities and other assistance programs.

“We are so excited to host this fun-filled event with a live audience both in the streets of New York City and on the stage of UBS Arena with John Legend and Jason Derulo,” Juan Serrano, vice president of the health system’s Military Liaison Services and US Marine veteran, said in a press release. “This is a two-day celebration of our country’s military service members, but it also signifies Northwell’s commitment to our veterans for the other 363 days of the year. We will always stand by our heroes in uniform and their families. We owe them our full support and a debt of gratitude.”

Since 2006, Northwell Health Military Liaison Services have offered behavioral treatment for those struggling with PTSD as well as individuals who are trying to adjust to returning to civilian life.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting April 15 on sidebysidenyc.com, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Northwell Health’s military programs.