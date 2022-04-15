Rapper Ca$h Out indicted for rape, prostitution

An Atlanta rapper is currently behind bars after being indicted for rape and running a prostitution ring. Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Gibson, is best known for his 2012 single “Cashin’ Out.”

WSB reported Gibson is facing a 41-count indictment along with five others for running a sex-trafficking ring. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office claims Gibson used his celebrity to lure women into the prostitution ring for a “chance to do something else with their lives.”

One of Gibson’s Instagram posts, from May 2021, features three women twerking with the caption “what you gon do for the money?”

Gwinnett and Fulton County police records show Gibson has been booked into jail and has been charged with aggravated sodomy, rape, simple battery, domestic violence, prostitution of a person under 18 years old, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and violation of the Georgia Rico Act.

In addition to those charges, Gibson also faces seven Grand Jury bench warrants, misdemeanors for pimping and pandering, two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and aggravated assault. a

Records show Gibson was originally booked by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28, before being transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 20.

The only post Gibson’s official lnstagram account has made since Sept. 20 is a music video promotion for his freestyle “Wayne Flow” on Sept. 28. The Instagram account has been active on his stories, however.

“Why should you live in constant fear of the fury of those who are ready to destroy you?” One of the account’s Instagram stories read after a report of Gibson’s indictment came out; “Their fury can no longer touch you. Those who are prisoners will soon be set free and be even more prosperous #FREECASHOUT.”

Throughout Gibson’s social media pages are promotions for an OnlyFans account with various women titled “Pretty Girls and Long Stroke.”

The link to the account now shows an error message.

Gibson’s pinned tweet, posted on March 2, is a promotion for the page and a picture of a woman appearing to perform a sexual act with a man in a garage. On April 13, his Twitter account promoted the launch of his TikTok account.