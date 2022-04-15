Rapper Maino ripped for fantasizing being a runaway slave with White women

Rapper Maino is ducking today after being deluged with a downpour of criticism for saying he fantasizes about being beaten like a runaway slave that culminates in sex with White women.

Maino, who was born in Brooklyn, NY as Jermaine John Coleman, made the revelation on Angela Yee’s popular podcast “Lip Service.” He made the three women on the show recoil with a cringe as he detailed his ultimate make-believe sex endeavor.

“I’ve never talked about this before,” he said as the women braced themselves. “I play like they whooping me, but most of them don’t even wanna play like that.”

Maino, 48, was hardly finished.

“This is my fantasy. You’re massa’s wife and I just got whooped by massa for eyeballing you, but the whole time you been eyeballing me and I’m gonna come all sweaty … just getting whooped and you’re going to say ‘no Billie Joe no, no Billie Joe no, massa’s not gonna like it … he’s not gonna like it.’”

Fans did not find the fantasy intriguing or amusing.

Maino just set us back 400 years lol — Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) April 13, 2022

I really needed Dr. Umar to crash through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man here. https://t.co/QJYcSZjZcc — *scoffs* (@og_Rodney) April 13, 2022

Even in a sound proof booth, five floors underground he shouldn't have whispered this. https://t.co/k1nuMhXfMn — Gesare Chife (@gechife) April 13, 2022

After being bombarded with criticism, Maino took to social media to claim that what he said was a joke.

“Yall can’t take a joke? You n—-s can’t take a joke? Can you? You n—-s ain’t got no sense of humor? You don’t like to play around? Well, I do!” he said while riding around with Jim Jones who recently went viral after saying his mother taught him how to French kiss, then said he was also joking.

Listen to Maino’s confession or “joke” below.