Rapper Maino ripped for fantasizing being a runaway slave with White women

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 15, 2022

Rapper Maino is ducking today after being deluged with a downpour of criticism for saying he fantasizes about being beaten like a runaway slave that culminates in sex with White women.


Maino, who was born in Brooklyn, NY as Jermaine John Coleman, made the revelation on Angela Yee’s popular podcast “Lip Service.” He made the three women on the show recoil with a cringe as he detailed his ultimate make-believe sex endeavor. 

“I’ve never talked about this before,” he said as the women braced themselves. “I play like they whooping me, but most of them don’t even wanna play like that.”


Maino, 48, was hardly finished. 

“This is my fantasy. You’re massa’s wife and I just got whooped by massa for eyeballing you, but the whole time you been eyeballing me and I’m gonna come all sweaty … just getting whooped and you’re going to say ‘no Billie Joe no, no Billie Joe no, massa’s not gonna like it … he’s not gonna like it.’”

Fans did not find the fantasy intriguing or amusing.

 

After being bombarded with criticism, Maino took to social media to claim that what he said was a joke.

“Yall can’t take a joke? You n—-s can’t take a joke? Can you? You n—-s ain’t got no sense of humor? You don’t like to play around? Well, I do!” he said while riding around with Jim Jones who recently went viral after saying his mother taught him how to French kiss, then said he was also joking. 

Listen to Maino’s confession or “joke” below.

