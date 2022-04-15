Ray J offering $50M to see Will Smith and Chris Rock face off

It’s been about two weeks now, and the internet is still buzzing about what happened at the Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Just recently, Kenny Rock, Chris Rock’s brother, said that he signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman for a match in Florida this summer, and he would love to go up against Smith.

When asked if he thinks Chris and Will should get in the ring together, Kenny said: “No, they shouldn’t. But I should get in the ring with Will Smith.”

I’m not sure if many people would be interested in seeing Kenny box Smith, but everybody would love to see Chris and Smith get in the ring instead — including Ray J.

The Shade Room posted Kenny’s response on their Instagram page, and Ray J found himself in the middle of it all. He jumped into the comments of the Instagram post and made Chris Rock and Smith an enticing offer.

“It can only be Will vs. Chris, my investors are ready right now — $50M fight no less,” Ray J said. “That’s each.”

There should be a lot of doubt surrounding this, and many shouldn’t expect either celebrity to accept the offer. Smith and Rock reportedly haven’t spoken to each other since the slap, which landed Smith a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.