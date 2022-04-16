Atlanta officer shoots armed suspect inside locked business

An Atlanta police officer shot and killed an armed suspect at a BP gas station around 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Police were called to the gas station on Cascade Road about a fight in progress. When they arrived, the clerk was being stabbed by the suspect. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The business was locked and responding officers had to break the glass doors with their batons to gain entry. The officers were wounded by the breaking glass. The clerk was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.