Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Atlanta officer shoots armed suspect inside locked business

By Rolling Out | Apr 16, 2022
crime scene tape

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

An Atlanta police officer shot and killed an armed suspect at a BP gas station around 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.


Police were called to the gas station on Cascade Road about a fight in progress. When they arrived, the clerk was being stabbed by the suspect. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The business was locked and responding officers had to break the glass doors with their batons to gain entry. The officers were wounded by the breaking glass. The clerk was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds.


The GBI is investigating the shooting.

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

crime scene tape

16-year-old honors student stabbed to death; 15-year-old charged

DaBaby involved in shooting at his home

Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

T.I. storms stage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)