Reginae Carter shares her love for ‘Social Society,’ and working with co-hosts

Reginae Carter is one of the hosts of “Social Society,” a sketch comedy variety show that brings comedians together for laughs, performances, and the latest entertainment news. Carter talked with rolling out about the show and her future as an actress.

Tell us about “Social Society” and the role that you play in the show.

Social Society is a talk show where we do so many fun things. We interview people, we play games, and you can watch it on ALLBLK. This show is real and we have fun. I have three other hosts, which are Kendall Kyndall, Kendra G, and Angela Simmons. We all like to switch out every week, or sometimes you’ll get all four of us on the show, which is good. I’m so glad that they made me a part of it because you guys know that I love to talk and comment on things.

What do you love most about the show?

I love that we have segments where we play games and our guests are having fun. Usually, when you come on an interview, you’re like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I know because I’ve been on the other side of that and I’m like ‘What are they about to ask?’ You can see your favorite celebrities have fun because people don’t usually see us unless we have a YouTube, or a reality show is following us. This show kind of lets people into something that you don’t really know about them.

How is it working with your co-hosts?

I feel like they teach me, while I’m also teaching them. I got some flavor that they might not know about, and they have a flavor that I don’t know about, so we add to each other. That’s why it’s a great cast because we all give a different flavor. Kendra G has been in radio and doing interviews for years. You have Kendall Kyndall, who has such a great personality. He does TV, a lot of people love him, he’s funny, and he’s everybody’s best friend. Angela gives her own flavor, and she’s the one friend that’s laid-back and going to comment on things out of the blue. So we all give our little flavor to the group.

What are you looking most forward to in the next 5 to 10 years?

I want to be a [well]-known actress and I also have my own business called I FIT IN. I feel like it’s a bigger meaning behind this because it’s such a crime to fit in nowadays. Everybody wants to make enhancements to their body. Not that it’s a problem, but I want people to do things for themselves and also be comfortable in their bodies. It’s a fitness line, but it’s cute clothing that you don’t always have to wear to the gym.