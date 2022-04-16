Singer Briannagh D making an impact in music and the community

Briannagh Dennehy, a singer, songwriter, actress and dancer ,does not take her musical success lightly. With two hit singles to her credit, “Grateful,” dedicated to first responders during the height of the pandemic, and now, “Run My Check,” she has set her starlight ablaze. The consummate entertainer stays grounded thanks to her strong Caribbean-American roots. Dennehy enjoys experimenting with new sounds to get people on their feet. A sophomore at UCLA, she is a believer in community service and it shows in everything she does.

Who are some of your musical influences?

From a vocal standpoint, I look up to legends like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. From a stylistic standpoint, I love getting inspiration from pop, dancehall and R&B artists like Rihanna, Sean Paul and Beyoncé.

What was it like working with music legend Jadakiss?

It was such an honor to work with a legend like Jadakiss. Although he has an impressive discography and an immense amount of talent, he is also very respectful and hardworking. I think if anything, I learned how important it is to just put your feelings aside sometimes and do the hard work that it takes to make it in the industry because it certainly is not an easy road. If you really love it though, you’ll enjoy the ride.