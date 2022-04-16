Singer Briannagh D making an impact in music and the community

Briannagh Dennehy, a singer, songwriter, actress and dancer ,does not take her musical success lightly. With two hit singles to her credit, “Grateful,” dedicated to first responders during the height of the pandemic, and now, “Run My Check,” she has set her starlight ablaze. The consummate entertainer stays grounded thanks to her strong Caribbean-American roots. Dennehy enjoys experimenting with new sounds to get people on their feet. A sophomore at UCLA, she is a believer in community service and it shows in everything she does.
Who are some of your musical influences?
From a vocal standpoint, I look up to legends like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. From a stylistic standpoint, I love getting inspiration from pop, dancehall and R&B artists like Rihanna, Sean Paul and Beyoncé.
What was it like working with music legend Jadakiss?
It was such an honor to work with a legend like Jadakiss. Although he has an impressive discography and an immense amount of talent, he is also very respectful and hardworking. I think if anything, I learned how important it is to just put your feelings aside sometimes and do the hard work that it takes to make it in the industry because it certainly is not an easy road. If you really love it though, you’ll enjoy the ride.
How have you managed to balance having a music career and attending classes at UCLA?
Education has always been a priority for me. I know that a backup plan is necessary, given how fickle the industry can be. I’ve been balancing both for so many years now, that it would almost feel off-kilter for me to only be actively pursuing one of the two.
Giving back to the community is important to you. What do you attribute that to?
Giving back is about having compassion, which is something I was taught at an early age from my incredible parents. They taught me to have certain morals in life, and giving back was a significant one. I have donated to several nonprofit organizations over the years. I perform for organizations to help raise money as well. I love performing for the annual gala that the Sandy Point Benevolent Society hosts to help raise money for young schoolchildren in St. Kitts.
What keeps you grounded?
My mother is a huge inspiration to me. I am reminded when I go back to St. Kitts, that you can come from a small island, and become a household name globally, which is something I hope to accomplish. Although I was born in America, I want to represent for St. Kitts in a similar way to what Rihanna has been able to do for Barbados. My mom has accomplished so much in her lifetime and her drive and work ethic are qualities that I admire greatly.
What’s in the future for Briannagh D?
I’d like to build out my creative career in film, television, and always with music in mind.
