Odell Beckham Jr.’s 1st photos feeding his newborn (photos)

Odell Beckham Jr., the flamboyant NFL superstar wide receiver for the Los Angeles Ram, showed off the first photos of him feeding his newborn son.

The birth of his first child, Zydn, with his girlfriend Lauren Wood has special significance as he was born just four days after his team, the Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl in February of 2022. Making the week even more momentous, Beckham scored a touchdown that provided the difference in the final score, 23-20.

Unfortunately, Beckham ripped the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee – again – and is expected to be sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2022-23 NFL season. The silver lining is the fact that he’ll have ample time to get more acquainted with his son as a full-time hand-on father.

Here, Beckham is trying to get his bearings in feeding his son though he admits there have been stumbles along the way.

“They didn’t give out no pamphlet for this … but I think I’m getting the hang of it,” he joked to his 15 million Instagram fans.

OBJ, as he is most often called, made his relationship with Wood official back in November 2021. Zydn was born on Feb. 17, 2022. OBJ called the birth of his son his “biggest blessing.”