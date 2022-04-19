A 21-year-old father arrested after this happened to 2-year-old son

Arnijae Stroud was charged with reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children after police found his 2-year-old son shot at his home in Roswell, Georgia

Police say that Stroud was “manipulating a handgun in the bedroom on April 15 when it fired and the bullet hit his son. Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

Stroud was booked into Fulton County Jail.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of our entire team of first responders, including 911, police, fire, and medical staff who worked seamlessly to save the life of this young boy,” said Roswell Police Chief James Conroy. “This was a terrible but entirely preventable accident, and serves as a stark reminder of the need for extreme care and responsibility in the handling of firearms.”

This was one of the latest of several shootings involving metro Atlanta children and a family member this year.

On April 9, a father was arrested after his 8-year-old son shot and killed his 6-year-old son. In January, a 7-year-old boy was shot by his 9-year-old stepbrother in a car.