Kid Cudi confirms beef with Kanye West after news of upcoming song together

Kid Cudi set the record straight on how he feels about Ye West in a tweet on April 19, after rumors arose of the two being on a song together on Pusha T’s upcoming album.

“Hey! So I know some [of] you heard about the song I got with Pusha,” Cudi said on Twitter. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool with Kanye. I am not cool with that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha ‘cuz that’s my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on w Kanye-Scott”

Back in February 2022, West called out Cudi because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on Instagram.

Cudi responded in the comments, saying “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f—– dinosaur. Hahaha, everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you. I’ma pray for you brother.”

Cudi wasn’t done there and he subsequently went to Twitter to address the situation. “We talked weeks ago about this,” Cudi said. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. Bye.”

The song featuring the two artists will be available to listen to on April 22.