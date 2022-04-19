The merciless jokes after yet another Nick Cannon maternity photo shoot

The Nick Cannon jokes began flying everywhere just as soon as the photoshoot with the mother of yet another one of his children appeared in cyberspace.

Bre Tiesi, 29, posted her shoot with Cannon for her 503K Instagram followers where the real estate agent and model is baring her baby bump while barely wrapped in a robe and wearing knee-high boots.

Fans combed through the Cannon archives of maternity pics to drag the TV personality for having so many children out of wedlock. Meanwhile, other fans applaud “The Masked Singer” and “Wild N’ Out” host for at least showing up for each one of his former and current girlfriends.

“Welp, one thing you can say about Nick Cannon – he not gon’ let you take maternity photos alone I guess,” one fan joked in the comments section. Another added that “he has a maternity photoshoot every few months.”

Cannon, 41, has been consistently unabashed in his stance that he’s never believed in monogamy and he has exemplified that ideology over the past few years in the most fruitful manner possible. With condolences to his lost child who passed in infancy from cancer, Cannon will have produced eight children with five women in a little over two years, which has alarmed and repulsed some fans.

When National Geographic said the average American would look like this by 2050 I had no idea it's bc most of the population would be descended from Nick Cannon. pic.twitter.com/r26thmnj6O — Simply TC (@BienSur_JeTaime) April 18, 2022

Nick Cannon doing FaceTime with all of his kids. pic.twitter.com/nVm3H8vFih — Mrs D says Common Sense tells you…🌊🌐🍃 (@Mrs_Cldh) April 18, 2022

What is remarkable, however, is the existential perspective proferred by Tiesi. She is eternally grateful for her son transforming her life before he has even come into the world.

“My son … you have already changed everything about me mentally, physically and spiritually. I had no idea how much I needed you. You were the final puzzle piece. I will love you for eternity ✨,” Tiesi penned in a caption.

Meanwhile, Cannon’s detractors are growing by the months (or by the addition to his growing brood). Check out their responses.

Does Nick Cannon not wanna take up any other hobbies like gardening.. reading.. painting.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ESqcDQaRxa — raveen marie 🌹 (@xoraveen) April 18, 2022

Nick cannon when he spots an unfertilised woman pic.twitter.com/USGJrKJvXE — A (@Aadam_12) April 18, 2022

I honestly DGAF, how much money nick cannon has, the way he impregnating all these women, and creating all these broken homes are RIDICULOUS! If y’all think it’s okay, cool, it’s kinda sick to me 💁🏾 — i love black people 💕🐝 (@PhatBeePlease) April 18, 2022

So if I have Nick Cannon’s baby I can meet Mariah? pic.twitter.com/TU7C8z94OJ — Grayson Foxx (@GraysonFoxx) April 18, 2022