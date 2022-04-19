Search
The merciless jokes after yet another Nick Cannon maternity photo shoot

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 19, 2022

Nick Cannon (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The Nick Cannon jokes began flying everywhere just as soon as the photoshoot with the mother of yet another one of his children appeared in cyberspace.


Bre Tiesi, 29, posted her shoot with Cannon for her 503K Instagram followers where the real estate agent and model is baring her baby bump while barely wrapped in a robe and wearing knee-high boots.

Fans combed through the Cannon archives of maternity pics to drag the TV personality for having so many children out of wedlock. Meanwhile, other fans applaud “The Masked Singer” and “Wild N’ Out” host for at least showing up for each one of his former and current girlfriends.


“Welp, one thing you can say about Nick Cannon – he not gon’ let you take maternity photos alone I guess,” one fan joked in the comments section. Another added that “he has a maternity photoshoot every few months.” 

Cannon, 41, has been consistently unabashed in his stance that he’s never believed in monogamy and he has exemplified that ideology over the past few years in the most fruitful manner possible. With condolences to his lost child who passed in infancy from cancer, Cannon will have produced eight children with five women in a little over two years, which has alarmed and repulsed some fans.

What is remarkable, however, is the existential perspective proferred by Tiesi. She is eternally grateful for her son transforming her life before he has even come into the world.

“My son … you have already changed everything about me mentally, physically and spiritually. I had no idea how much I needed you. You were the final puzzle piece. I will love you for eternity ✨,” Tiesi penned in a caption. 

Meanwhile, Cannon’s detractors are growing by the months (or by the addition to his growing brood). Check out their responses.

 

 

