Top 10-ranked girls basketball star shot 10 times at house party

Prayers have gone up for a national preps star.

University of Southern California girls’ basketball team’s Aaliyah Gayles was shot 10 times at a house party in Las Vegas. The 18-year-old was reportedly hit eight times in the legs and ankles. She recently underwent her third surgery and her father, Dwight Gayles, tweeted it “went very well” and they expect to see “a full recovery.”

“I know there are some that will say it’s my fault and I take full responsibility for it, but please, please, keep my baby girl in your prayers, Las Vegas,” Dwight Gayles tweeted. “I will give everyone that supports Aaliyah an update, but she’s ok. She’s going to make it like always. Thank you all. True warrior.”

Gayles is a five-star prospect and the eighth-ranked girls basketball senior in the country, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings. She was a McDonald’s All-American and most recently played in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Her Twitter account liked a post from her high school coach Billy Hemberger wishing her a full recovery.

🙏 3! You got the whole city supporting your recovery! This hurts… pic.twitter.com/FMGEq0L6iE — Billy Hemberger (@Billy_Hemberger) April 17, 2022

Basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes also sent her best wishes.

Lifting Aaliyah Gayles up in prayer! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) April 18, 2022

Las Vegas Aces star Dearica Hamby said she shares the same trainer as Gayles and publicly shared the link to her family’s GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.