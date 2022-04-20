4-week-old infant dies after substance found in bottle; parents arrested

Paulding County detectives arrested a mother and father for the death of their four-week-old baby who authorities said died of alcohol poisoning.

Deputies were contacted about an infant who was bought to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta unresponsive by his parents on April 13. Doctors said that the child had alcohol in its system that was four times over the legal limit for an adult.

When detectives began to investigate the parents, the stories didn’t make sense. Sydnei Dunn, the mother, told detectives that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and that the baby must have caught alcohol poisoning while she was breastfeeding.

After that, Dunn then admitted that Marquis Colvin, the father, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. While investigating the house, a firearm was found, and Colvin, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to be near or use a gun.

Both parents were charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.