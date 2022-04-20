Fathers of Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns do hilarious interview (video)

It was an image of positivity, love and joy.

Turner Sports reporter Chris Haynes grabbed Tee Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. for a few moments to talk about the Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves series featuring their sons Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“We gave y’all the first win so y’all would feel like y’all in the playoffs,” Tee Morant told Towns Sr.

Towns Sr. responded, “Well, guess what? Y’all ain’t never won in the playoffs, so welcome back.”

The two fathers also have put up a friendly wager.

“He gone catch h– having to wear my son’s jersey,” Tee Morant said.

It was one minute and 55 seconds of pure entertainment, but more so public support from two present Black fathers there for their sons.

KAT and Ja's dad's are still talking trash to each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/stJECBnvug — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2022

Tee was also by Ja’s side when he got drafted in 2019. Ja always calls Tee his first hater.

For Towns, when the Timberwolves played the Chicago Bulls in 2021, months after Towns’ mother died of COVID-19, Towns, Zach LaVine and Towns Sr. all came together for a tight embrace. Towns’ mother was honored that night.