Meta superstar Julie Wenah to receive 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award

On April 23, 2022, Lamar University will recognize four recipients as they receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is the highest award the university bestows upon its graduates. One of those four recipients is Julie Wenah.

Wenah, a Nigerian-American, is a lawyer, executive and filmmaker who provides expertise through the service of numerous volunteer boards and councils. She currently serves as associate general counsel for civil rights at Meta, formally known as Facebook.

She began her career in Washington, D.C., working in first lady Michelle Obama’s policy shop, and later, led the set design for the Liberian segment of Obama’s CNN film, “We Will Rise,” which was centered around girls’ education.

Wenah is also a global civil rights, privacy and product inclusion lawyer who has successfully led teams and launched products, policies and legislation focusing on equitable and scalable solutions for domestic and international markets.