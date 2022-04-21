Blac Chyna says these moves against Rob Kardashian were just jokes

Blac Chyna responded to abuse allegations Rob Kardashian has made against her, claiming it was all in fun.

The model and Kardashian’s former partner was in a Los Angeles courtroom on April 20 when she was asked about claims Kardashian made in April 2020. Kardashian charges that Chyna wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck and placed a gun to his head. The alleged incident took place in late 2016 in Kylie Jenner’s home. Kardashian claimed Chyna made the move when he was on FaceTime with two of his friends.

Chyna said she put the gun to his head and told him “if you ever leave me” in a playful matter.

“It was not loaded,” she said in court, according to Page Six. “I would never shoot Rob – or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘ha, ha!’”

With the iPhone cord, she said she wrapped around his neck in a playful fashion to get his attention while playing video games, not to harm him. Her defense team also played a video in court of a 2016 incident Kardashian’s team accused was a domestic dispute. Chyna’s team argued the former couple was having an excited celebration over landing the reality TV show “Rob & Chyna,” while Kardashian showed his shirt was ripped from the moment. Chyna’s team claimed she didn’t injure Kardashian in that moment, either.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner were all in the courtroom and didn’t show much emotion during Chyna’s testimony.

Chyna first sued the Kardashian family and alleged they used their influence to cancel her show with Rob, and ruin her reputation, hindering future career opportunities. The lawsuit claimed Chyna lost $40 million in lost earnings and $60 million in future potential earnings. The Kardashian’s rebutted Chyna’s claim and said they advocated for the show to end out of concerns for Rob remaining in an abusive relationship. The Kardashian’s filed their own lawsuit against Chyna, as the family claimed she caused at least $100,000 worth of damage to their house.