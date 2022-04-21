I miss Prince, do you? Remembering the music icon

Prince, who is known as one of the greatest musicians of all time, died six years ago on this day in 2016. The music star shook the world with his amazing music and did it while looking fly in his matchless fashions.

Fans across the world listen to his record-breaking sixth studio album, Purple Rain, to this very day. The album was Prince’s first to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and it spent 24 weeks in that position. When it was all said and done, Purple Rain became one of the best-selling records of all time.

Purple Rain the film, with Prince in the lead role, was biographical and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

Nominated 32 times, Prince won seven Grammys, including Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Purple Rain” in 1985 and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Musicology.”

Prince’s final album was released in December 2015, titled Hit n Run Phase Two, it was his 39th studio album and was initially released exclusively on the Tidal streaming service.

Some of his most memorable moments came from his performances, such as the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show, the 2004 Grammys when he performed with Beyoncé, and the time in Los Angeles in 2009 where he performed at three shows in one night.

When Prince died, even former President Barack Obama released a statement mourning the loss of the music icon. He said, “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent. As one of the most gifted and prolific musicians of our time, Prince did it all. Funk. R&B. Rock and roll. He was a virtuoso instrumentalist, a brilliant bandleader, and an electrifying performer.”