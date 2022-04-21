Jada Pinkett Smith comments on Oscars slap on ‘Red Table Talk’ return

Red Table Talk is back for a fifth season, and the Oscars slap was referenced as soon as the episode started.

In a title card on Facebook Watch where the show is aired, the video says “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

The show then cuts to a segment featuring Jada, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and special guest Janelle Mońae.

Many expected that the family would discuss the incident, but it looks like that will not happen anytime soon. Since the Oscars incident has occurred, Will Smith has been banned for 10 years from the ceremony for slapping Chris Rock.

Despite being banned, Smith has reportedly also been flooded with work offers according to some industry experts. Marketing consultant Jeff Kelly suggested to the Daily Star that Smith would take some time off, but “there will be offers on the table from producers looking to work with him.”