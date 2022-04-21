Police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect who shot an 11-year-old

Dekalb County police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside of a skating rink.

On April 10, D’Mari Johnson was shot in the back of his head outside of the Golden Glide skating rink in Decatur. Johnson remains in critical condition.

After the family’s lawyers announced a $10,000 reward for more information leading to an arrest, the police identified a suspect and believed it was a child. On April 21, the 13-year-old was taken into custody. Police are not releasing the identity of the child, and it’s still unclear what charges he will face. No motive has been released as well.

Police released a few details about what led up to the shooting, as there were several fights at the skating rink, and a “group of individuals [who were] causing havoc” who may have been involved in the shooting.

On April 18, the family’s lawyers said that they not only blame the shooter for what happened to Johnson, but the skating rink as well.

Following the arrest of the suspect, Johnson’s family released a statement through their attorneys saying;

“The family of D’Mari Johnson is thankful that the individual who allegedly shot D’Mari has been identified and arrested. The family extends its gratitude to the DeKalb County Police Dept. and the other agencies who assisted them in their investigation of this horrific crime.

We are saddened that a 13-year-old could allegedly perpetrate such a heinous act. The family would like to thank the community for their support and asks for continued prayers for D’Mari’s recovery.

The Cochran Firm is actively conducting its own investigation into this tragic incident. We look forward to the results of the investigation into Golden Glide by various agencies within DeKalb County. We must remain vigilant in protecting the children in our community.”