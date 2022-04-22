Search
Benzino goes on Twitter rant, says he’s willing to risk it all

By Malik Brown | Apr 22, 2022

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iambenzino

Benzino has been in the trending news for some weeks now, after going on multiple rants that included his daughter, Coi Leray. According to Leray, her father might seriously need to seek some help.


In recent news, Benzino is directing his rants toward Shauna Brooks, a transgender model, actress, comedian and music artist. Fifty Cent made claims that Brooks and Benzino were in a sexual relationship, and Benzino was not having any of that. Apparently, Brooks has been buying into the rumor, and Benzino set the record straight on Twitter on April 21.

Benzino claims that he’s willing to go to jail for the rest of his life to clear his name and debunk the rumors about him.


Benzino continued in another tweet, “Idgaf about you commenting on here, this is a safe place for cowards and p——, Im really outside and never in my life had security. Im not into chicks with d—- or gay men, if that’s what y’all like then that’s yall.”

“I’m willling to my sacrifice the rest of my moments left I have and make a cell my home or even die [for] my honor, I hope you feel the same way,” Benzino tweeted hours later. “Oh yea, God will understand because he ain’t wit that transformer s— anyway. So I’ll still get to see my mother.”

This is what Benzino has been doing almost everyday for the past few week, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he continues. Maybe Leray was right, he might need some help.

