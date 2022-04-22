Legendary lawyer Corey Minor Smith joins United States Department of Housing

Corey Minor Smith, a renowned attorney, noted mental health advocate, prominent media fixture, and New York Times celebrated author, has been appointed Senior Counsel for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“As a civil rights leader for the last half-century, I have often focused on fair housing for our most at-risk population,” says the Rev. Al Sharpton. “I am greatly encouraged by the appointment of Corey Minor Smith as Senior Counsel for the Office of General Counsel at HUD. She brings a wealth of experience and a sterling record of social justice advocacy, especially for those faced with mental health challenges. As a former resident of public housing, Corey Minor Smith will be a valuable asset to the great work of HUD in ensuring just and equitable housing for our most vulnerable citizens.”

Minor Smith is part of a highly experienced team serving under the direction of general counsel Damon Y. Smith.

“Corey’s experience as counsel to a local housing authority greatly benefits the Office of General Counsel and our entire agency,” said Damon Smith. “We are fortunate to have her on the team.”

Corey Minor Smith has been an attorney for over 20 years, honing her skills and experience in venues like the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, and the City of Canton, where she was instrumental in building capacity of its Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP) – a special distinction established by HUD and one of only 6 in the state of Ohio. She served for nearly a decade as General Counsel for the very housing authority that provided residence for her and her family.

In her role as senior counsel at HUD, Minor Smith provides support to the Office of General Counsel under the leadership of Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. The Office of General Counsel is responsible for offering legal opinions, advice, and services that support the office’s goals of ensuring that all citizens attain homeownership, are provided with adequate resources to facilitate the construction of strong neighborhoods while preventing homelessness, and enforcing fair housing laws.

As an attorney in the public sector, her career has been dedicated to public service. Minor Smith channels her empathy and passion for people through her experience as a former public and subsidized housing resident, working as a tester for fair housing cases in law school, and being instrumental in meeting program requirements for the City of Canton’s Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP) designation — one of only 6 in Ohio and used as a model in the state.