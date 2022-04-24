Infoblox and WCCCD partner to unveil Diverse Student Certification Tech Program

Detroit, MI — April 25, 2022 — Infoblox Inc., the leader in cloud-first networking and security, today, announced plans to conduct a second pilot of its Diverse Student Certification with Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) in Detroit, Michigan. As part of Infoblox’s commitment to increase the representation of women and minorities in the tech sector, the pilot program will allow up to 20 students to participate in an Infoblox instructor-led training course held at Wayne County Community College’s. Infoblox is fully funding the cost of the training for participants.

WHO: Infoblox, Inc., and Wayne County Community College District; Speakers- Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist; Dr. Curtis L. Ivery, Chancellor WCCCD; Zafar Brooks, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, Infoblox; and John Graves, Chairman, Citizenship Education Fund and Co-chairman Chancellor’s Roundtable

WHAT: The Infoblox Diverse Students Certification Program (IDSCP) is an industry-exclusive initiative designed to introduce minority and women collegiate students to careers in the technology sector.

WHERE: Wayne County Community College District

Curtis L. Ivery Downtown Campus, Frank Hayden Multipurpose Room 1001 West Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

WHEN: Monday, April 25, 2022 At 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

“As the global leader in DNS, we are committed to creating more inclusive pathways in technology, and cybersecurity in particular, while creating meaningful career options for students from under- represented and diverse communities,” said Brooks. “The pilot program introduces students to this growing sector and provides the academic community tools for tech career readiness.”

“As an engineer by training, I know how critical it is to create opportunities for future tech leaders from underrepresented communities,” said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “With the expansion of its Diverse Student Certification pilot program to Detroit, Infoblox is making a difference for students of every background and helping students acquire the skills they will need to succeed in the tech industry. This is a win for Detroit and for students throughout Michigan. Governor Whitmer and I will continue our work to close equity gaps and ensure every kid has the resources they need to reach their potential.”

“Our mission has always been to create pathways to better lives through higher education,” said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. “The Infoblox Diverse Student Certification Program provides our students with myriad opportunities to join in-demand, well-paying careers in fields where we know their perspectives are needed and matter.”

“On behalf of the Rainbow PUSH nonprofit arm, Citizenship Education Fund, I want to thank Infoblox, a global technology leader, and Wayne County Community College District, for their visionary leadership in creating a workforce development partnership that provides young people with opportunities in the booming cloud computing industry,” stated Graves.