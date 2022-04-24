Keke Palmer discusses how her privacy was violated by a fan

Actress KeKe Palmer is in a state of emotional distress after her privacy was violated by a fan recently, and she shared her disquietude with her fans.

Palmer, the incandescent star of such movie fare as Akeelah and the Bee, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Pimp and Hustlers, said she was grappling with the fact that a fan refused her polite “no” when demanding a selfie recently.

The Alice star feels torn that she reflexively smiled at the fan instead of snapping on the fan as the person kept taking a video of Palmer from their cellphone.

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex. I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will,” the 28-year-old penned for her two million Twitter followers on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

“If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon,” Palmer added. Unfortunately for celebs, this is true – if you’re out in public, you’re fair game for anyone with a camera even if it feels invasive, like this clearly did.

If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 23, 2022

Remaining in angst over the episode, Palmer further elaborated to her 11 million Instagram followers how the wanton invasiveness into her personal space has left her in a state of flummox.

Palmer has struggled with this for a while now as she has faced this before, albeit on a more insidious level. Fans recall that Palmer accused singer Trey Songz of “sexual intimidation” after he allegedly coerced her to be in a music video against her will several years ago. She got to the point that she resorted to hiding in a closet from Songz out of fear, but Trey later downplayed her feelings on social media.