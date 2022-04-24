Search
Keke Palmer discusses how her privacy was violated by a fan

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 24, 2022

Actress KeKe Palmer is in a state of emotional distress after her privacy was violated by a fan recently, and she shared her disquietude with her fans.


Palmer, the incandescent star of such movie fare as Akeelah and the Bee, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Pimp and Hustlers, said she was grappling with the fact that a fan refused her polite “no” when demanding a selfie recently.

The Alice star feels torn that she reflexively smiled at the fan instead of snapping on the fan as the person kept taking a video of Palmer from their cellphone.


“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex. I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will,” the 28-year-old penned for her two million Twitter followers on Saturday, April 23, 2022. 

“If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon,” Palmer added. Unfortunately for celebs, this is true – if you’re out in public, you’re fair game for anyone with a camera even if it feels invasive, like this clearly did.

Remaining in angst over the episode, Palmer further elaborated to her 11 million Instagram followers how the wanton invasiveness into her personal space has left her in a state of flummox.

Palmer has struggled with this for a while now as she has faced this before, albeit on a more insidious level. Fans recall that Palmer accused singer Trey Songz of “sexual intimidation” after he allegedly coerced her to be in a music video against her will several years ago. She got to the point that she resorted to hiding in a closet from Songz out of fear, but Trey later downplayed her feelings on social media.

