Kevin Durant clowned after crushing loss

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 24, 2022

Kevin Durant. (Photo:[email protected])

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA are a certifiable disaster after once again collapsing under the intense expectations from fans and sportswriters alike.


Durant, who is called the “Slim Reaper” due to his prolific scoring prowess from anywhere on the court, was expected to take the Nets to the NBA Finals, according to predictions made by the likes of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless.

However, Durant and fellow superstar Kyrie Irving sat despondently in the post-game press conference after they suffered another soul-crushing loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, April 23, at home, 109-103. They are staring at a deep 0-3 hole and are now perilously close to being swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs after being expected to win the championship this year.


Following the game, fans and sports experts mauled Irving and head coach Steve Nash for their shockingly abysmal performances. And fans saved their harshest condemnations for the 33-year-old, 6-foot-11 Durant by derisively mocking him with such unflattering nicknames as “Kevin Du-cant”

Even worse, fans are scorching Durant because he was supposed to be one of this generation’s premier superstars alongside the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry. But after seemingly abdicating his throne – which was prematurely given to Durant by sports pundits – fans are swarming all over Durant and declaring that the King James and Durant comparisons must cease immediately.

 

