DaBaby could be in more trouble after video of 2018 shooting surfaces

In 2018, DaBaby shot and killed Jaylin Craig inside a Walmart, and he said that he acted in self-defense to protect his family. Four years later, it looks like his story may have been false.

On April 24, Rolling Stone released never-bef0re-seen footage of the rapper’s confrontation with Craig in the Walmart.

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in 2018, a shooting the rapper claims was in self-defense. New security footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor, and contradicts key aspects of his version of events. https://t.co/TGZjJ0Da6o pic.twitter.com/M7kbKur3U9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2022

In the video, it shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor in the situation, which goes against everything that the rapper claimed when the shooting happened. According to DaBaby, he acted out of fear for his life and also his family, as he fired his gun at Craig.

Henry Douglas, who was present during the shooting, claims that the incident started when the rapper became annoyed that he was recognized by Craig, and he wanted to go outside to fight. As shown in the footage, DaBaby punches Douglas, leaving him with a bruised eye.

Craig is then seen pulling out a gun but then putting it back near his waistband. That’s when more footage shows DaBaby pulling out a gun and shooting Craig.

Craig’s family has seen the footage as well and feels like he was not given justice.

“I feel like they just swept it under the rug,” Craig’s mother, LaWanda Horsley told Rolling Stone. [Kirk] knows what he did. I’m not doing this for no fame or anything, because at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone.”