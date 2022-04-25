Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Future partners with Footlocker to renovate alma mater’s weight room (video)

By Rashad Milligan | Apr 25, 2022

AUSTIN – MARCH 16, 2016: Rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, aka Future, performs at a SXSW concert. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / stock_photo_world)

Future doesn’t forget where he comes from.


The Atlanta rapper and his FreeWishes Foundation partnered with Footlocker Atlanta to renovate his high school alma mater’s weight room.

“What else you need, man?” Future asked a Columbia High School football coach. “I’m coming back. I promise you I gotta come back. I always think about it, Bruh, I swear … you’re a representation of a lot of people. You’re changing lives and you don’t even know it. You just see the small s—, you are doing something huge.”


The DeKalb County School District said the rap star’s actions were nothing new for him.

“Through the years, Future and his family have been giving back to his former school through sponsored events, workshops, and scholarships to seniors,” the district’s Instagram caption read.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmanuel Glaze shares why it’s important to uplift the younger generation

Activist Elisabeth Omilami discusses feeding the Atlanta community during COVID

Future hosting benefit concert for Haiti in Miami Labor Day weekend

Activists in Atlanta fight for reparations on July 4