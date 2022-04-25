Future partners with Footlocker to renovate alma mater’s weight room (video)

Future doesn’t forget where he comes from.

The Atlanta rapper and his FreeWishes Foundation partnered with Footlocker Atlanta to renovate his high school alma mater’s weight room.

“What else you need, man?” Future asked a Columbia High School football coach. “I’m coming back. I promise you I gotta come back. I always think about it, Bruh, I swear … you’re a representation of a lot of people. You’re changing lives and you don’t even know it. You just see the small s—, you are doing something huge.”

Yesterday, Rapper Future and his FreeWishes Foundation partnered with Footlocker Atlanta to bless his alma mater Columbia High School’s football team with a renovated weight room 💪🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LycWOuYaNF — ATL Uncensored – Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) April 16, 2022

The DeKalb County School District said the rap star’s actions were nothing new for him.

“Through the years, Future and his family have been giving back to his former school through sponsored events, workshops, and scholarships to seniors,” the district’s Instagram caption read.