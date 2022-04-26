Antonio Brown wants to give athletes another way to express themselves

Antonio Brown recently released his album Paradigm which features rappers such as Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, DaBaby and others.

Those are big names to collab with on your first album, and Brown is already thinking of who he wants on the next one.

In an interview with TMZ on April 25, Brown discussed his vision for the next album.

“The next album got to be with all athletes,” Brown said to TMZ. “We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative – NBA, baseball, football players.”

“We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves,” Brown continued. “I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out.”

There are a number of athletes that have shown their rapping skills over the years such as Damian Lillard, Miles Bridges, Melvin Ingram, Darrem Waller and Lonzo Ball.

Later in the interview, Brown talked about how Shaq paved the way for him to have success as an athlete and a rapper. “Shaq was the only athlete that made a successful album that actually went platinum,” Brown said. “And he still was a great player.”

Having all the musical athletes on the same album would be something the world has never seen before. Let’s see if Brown can pull it off.