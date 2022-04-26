Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18.

Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”

Later in the video, the teen’s sister was seen trying to protect her brother and was thrown to the ground by authorities while other officers stood nearby. The 14-year-old teen was not arrested, but a 17-year-old girl was arrested and carried out of the Target by authorities, as seen in the video. She was also charged with assault.

In an interview with the children’s mother, Chante Ware says that her kids are still traumatized by the events that took place.

According to a bystander, the manager of Target didn’t accuse the 14-year-old of stealing, he just wanted him removed from the store. While police approached him, the teen showed them that he had money and he hadn’t stolen any merchandise.

According to a tweet, the family’s home was also ransacked by police, as they took action to target the 17-year-old girl. On Rashad Richey’s show “Indisputable,” he shares his thoughts about the entire incident.

“Study after study has shown that Black children are interpreted as adults roughly at the age of 12 in [this] society,” said Rashad Richey, Ph.D. “Some will push back on me and say those officers were within the boundaries of the law. This is not what this is about. This is about ethical, moral behavior. This is about the way you handled a child with autism after you were told. You became more violent as if humanity didn’t matter in the first place.”