Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trolled after humiliating sweep in playoffs

Fans could already sense that the roof was collapsing in on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets as they fell behind in the first-round playoff series versus the Boston Celtics, 0-2.

Still, no one could have fathomed that these vaunted superstars would be so thoroughly declawed and that their team would be annihlated en route to an inglorious elimination from the playoffs on Monday, April 25.

Despite the fact that Durant and Irving somehow resuscitated their offensive games in game four, coupled with the questionable disqualification of rising Celtics superstar Jason Tatum, Boston nevertheless crawled to the finish line and vanquished the Nets, 116-112.

After being picked by NBA general managers to win the NBA title, not to mention having the best odds to win it all by Las Vegas bookies before the playoffs started, the Nets petered out in the end like a wet firecracker. Now they are paying the price for their substandard performances on social media.

Many fans have torched Durant and Irving for leaving championship cultures at Golden State and Cleveland, respectively. Durant won two titles alongside Steph Curry, while Irving and LeBron James advanced to three consecutive NBA Finals together, winning one in 2016. Despite that, Durant and Irving both emerged from under the mammoth shadows of their superstar teammates too win championships on their own.

What resulted, however, is a certifiable disaster of a three-year tenure together in Brooklyn, where Irving and Durant failed to even get out of the first round when they believed they were going to win it all.

Check out some of the hilarious memes and mocking tweets below.

Damn kd really gonna get swept in he 1st round while the warriors replaced him with Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/V81qdl9n4v — jw (@the__johnw) April 24, 2022

Damn…KD will never have a crucial defensive play like this in his career pic.twitter.com/P5OYMg3xkK — OvO👑 (@ovoking23) April 26, 2022

Damn KD 😭😭😭 in Cancun struggling to survive 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/psTrbii8nL — Walter Nix (@BigSteppaTrap) April 26, 2022

Damn Kd, because of you, these 2 people now own the nets pic.twitter.com/vcP86YR9u9 — 𝐉ø𝐬𝐡🤴🏾 (@nolimitjxsh_) April 26, 2022