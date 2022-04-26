Megan Thee Stallion and Jhené Aiko perform at star-studded Zeuphoria event

On April 23, global fashion brand SHEIN hosted Zeuphoria, an epic all-day event at the Zenyara Estate during week two of the Coachella music festival. The event featured star-studded performances by Megan Thee Stallion who sang W.A.P, Jhené Aiko who sang Eternal Sunshine (dressed in a SHEIN mock neck top), Ella Mai who sang Boo’d Up (dressed in a SHEIN corset), and Anderson .Paak, Alesso, and G-Eazy who DJ’d out the night.

Throughout the day, celebrities such as The Weeknd, Normani, Tyga, Big Sean, G-Eazy, Dreezy, JT from City Girls, Peggy Gou, Brittany Skye, Chantel Jeffries, Demi Rose, Stella Hudgens, Barbie Blank, CJ Perry, Ricky Thompson, Clermont Twins, Kaytranada, Shane Gonzales, Cydney Christine, Nav, Baby Keem, Donte Deayon, Casey Affleck, Tori Kelly, and more stopped by for the weekend festivities at Zenyara.

Additionally, attendees sipped on Casa Del Sol Tequila cocktails, Rumor Rosé, blk.Water, Topo Chico, NOVA Kombucha, and Barcode throughout the day and into the night.