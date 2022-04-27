American released from Russian jail, but not WNBA’s Brittney Griner

Russia announced it has released an American who’d been imprisoned in the communist country, but WNBA superstar Brittney Griner remains detained in jail.

Griner, one of the most accomplished and famous female basketball players in the world, was arrested at the airport in Moscow on Feb. 11, 2022, for allegedly having drug paraphernalia in her luggage that was detected by trained canines. According to CNN, vape cartridges containing marijuana-based oils were discovered in Griner’s baggage.

Griner was returning to Russia to begin another season with UMMC Ekaterinburg where she reportedly earned $1 million per season and whose season begins after the WNBA’s has concluded. The news station also reported that a Moscow court recently extended her confinement until May 19, quoting Russian state news agency TASS.

Despite diplomatic maneuvering from the American government in Washington as well as at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, the Russian government has refused to release Griner nor even place her under house arrest.

The American that was released on Wednesday, April 26, 2022, is named Trevor Reed, while Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are still in custody.

“The case of Paul Whelan is one we continue to work day in, day out. Paul Whelan is wrongfully detained in Russia,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price explained to CNN Wednesday. “When it comes to Brittney Griner, we are working very closely with her team. Her case is a top priority for us. We’re in regular contact with her team.”

Griner has recently been allowed consular access to her legal team who reported that the perennial all-star is in good shape physically.

The 31-year-old won a national championship at Baylor before becoming the first pick in 2013 WNBA Draft, where she has gone on to win a title with the Mercury and two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women’s team.