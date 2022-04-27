Teen traveling with Atlanta rapper shot in drive-by after show

Police say an Atlanta teen who was shot in a drive-by on April 23, died of his wounds.

According to police in LaGrange, Georgia, Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin was with a group of rappers who were performing at Club TRU. He was with Atlanta rapper Coldheartedsavage, who is signed to Lil Baby’s 4 Pockets Full record label.

After the show, the victim left the club in a vehicle traveling back to Atlanta. There was another car that had five people inside, and as they were traveling east of Lafayette Parkway, gunshots were fired from an unidentified vehicle.

Bebley-Calvin was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital Hospital. It’s still unclear if he was the intended target.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the 4 Pockets Full record label has been associated with criminal street gangs and criminal gang activity in Atlanta.