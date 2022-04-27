Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Teen traveling with Atlanta rapper shot in drive-by after show

By Malik Brown | Apr 27, 2022
crime scene tape

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

Police say an Atlanta teen who was shot in a drive-by on April 23, died of his wounds.


According to police in LaGrange, Georgia, Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin was with a group of rappers who were performing at Club TRU. He was with Atlanta rapper Coldheartedsavage, who is signed to Lil Baby’s 4 Pockets Full record label.

After the show, the victim left the club in a vehicle traveling back to Atlanta. There was another car that had five people inside, and as they were traveling east of Lafayette Parkway, gunshots were fired from an unidentified vehicle.


Bebley-Calvin was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital Hospital. It’s still unclear if he was the intended target.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the 4 Pockets Full record label has been associated with criminal street gangs and criminal gang activity in Atlanta.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

DaBaby could be in more trouble after video of 2018 shooting surfaces

crime scene tape

Gunfight leads to carjacking in Atlanta; 5 teenagers allegedly involved

Police arrest suspected gunman caught on video shooting security guard

crime scene tape

Parent leaves unsecured gun in car, leading to heartbreak