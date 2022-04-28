This is what Benzino asked Shauna Brooks for on a random late night

Transgender model Shauna Brooks spilled all the tea about herself and Benzino in an interview with Streetz 94.5 on April 27.

Recently, Benzino went on Twitter to say that he wants nothing to do with Brooks, but it seems like people such as 50 Cent know more than they’re supposed to. Brooks shut down all the rumors in the interview and revealed some things many did not know.

Brooks said that Benzino wanted to engage in an intimate relationship with her, but she turned down his advances, which is why he’s mad.

“It didn’t progress on my terms,” said Brooks. “It was on my terms. I denied the advances.”

Brooks told a descriptive story of a time that Benzino allegedly wanted to involve her in a threesome.

“One night, he calls me at 2 [o’clock] in the morning, and sloppy seconds again, he has a stripper over there,” Brooks said. “He’s showing the stripper my pictures. He’s like, ‘I want you to come, you know that’s one of my fantasies.’ I said, ‘Why would you do that? Why would you show my pictures?’ I don’t understand why he’s showing me around to other people in your bed on your pillow time talk.”

Brooks then says Benzino became upset when their undefined relationship became public, which would explain why he began to threaten her life on social media.

“I’m a smart girl, I can’t rock with you like that,” Brooks said. “You are known for being crazy. You already done threatened my life and said you was going to kill me.”



In tweets that have been deleted since April 21, Benzino said “I will put two in your face, continue with my day or night and call my lawyer to make sure he’s on point with my bail situation, get bailed go to trial and what happens happens. I will go to jail for the rest of my life over this. I’ve lived a great life and will sleep good.”

Like they always say, there are three sides to a story, and so far we’ve heard only two.