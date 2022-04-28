Travis Scott set to headline 1st festival since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott will be headlining his first music festival since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.

The Primavera Sound Festival will take place across Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, and will feature artists such as Scott, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, and Jack White. This will be the first time this festival will take place in South America, as it was previously held in Barcelona.

Travis Scott announces his return to the festival stage. Source told Variety that Travis will perform at other “major” festivals this summer as well. pic.twitter.com/HHPrzygRSS — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 27, 2022

Scott will play in three cities: São Paulo; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Santiago, Chile. The festival will be enormous, and it may top Scott’s Astroworld crowd.

Scott and his team are still involved in litigation involving the 10 deaths, including a 9-year-old, from the Astroworld Festival. The investigation continues as they try to figure out who was responsible for the deaths. Scott has maintained that he was unaware of what was happening during the festival while he was performing.

Since the incident, Scott has been spotted at numerous parties over the months, and he’s also set to host a club show in Miami in May.