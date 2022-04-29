Black couples share love and music at the Forever R&B concert in Atlanta

On April 28, Buckhead Theatre hosted the Forever R&B Concert, headlined by the American R&B group Dru Hill. From the younger generation to the older generation, plenty of fans of their music came out and had a good time, including Black couples.

Keke Wyatt came out to perform first, as she showed the fans that she hasn’t lost a step, even while being pregnant. Wyatt stunted from one side of the stage to the other, serenading the crowd with her spirited, soulful songs. James and Joyia, a couple that came to enjoy the concert, spoke with rolling out about their experience.

“Keke Wyatt turned it up for me,” Joyia said. “She has good vocals and personality. She kind of had her hair down, and I felt like I knew her when she got off stage. I can say she’s personable.”

Tony! Toni! Toné! took the stage as the second performance and got the crowd in a dancing mood, as they paid homage to The Sugarhill Gang with the song “Rapper’s Delight.” Throughout intermission, DJs went back and forth as they had an old school versus new school R&B battle. During the battle, Donell Jones appeared from behind the stage and surprised the crowd with a short performance.

Things switched up following intermission, as the R&B concert turned into a hip-hop performance and Atlanta rappers Young Joc and Lil Scrappy took the stage.

To end the night, Dru Hill hit the stage and gave the fans everything that they possibly could’ve wanted in an R&B concert. Jawann “Smoke” Peacock, Benjamin “Black” Bush, Larry “Jazz” Anthony, Tamir “Nokio” Ruffin, Antwuan “Tao” Simpson, and Mark “Sisqo” Andrews all performed the numerous hit singles they’ve made together, and they also performed their solo singles.

It was a great night for the many people that love old R&B, and it was also amazing to see the Black culture all together having a good time once again, as the past two years haven’t allowed these types of interactions.

“We had no problem tonight,” James said. “We had the young and the old in here, the 50-year-olds and the 20-year-olds. Everybody was looking good.”

Ron and Nicole, another couple with a deep appreciation for the music also had nothing but good things to say about the night.

“The spirit was good, the vibe was good, the music was good, and the drinks were good. No complaints at all,” Ron said.

“No complaints,” Nicole said. “This was my first concert, so this was a good experience.”

As the couples walked off, I asked them what their next concert would possibly be, and it looked again like another battle of old school versus new school.

“Hopefully Usher, so we can keep the R&B going,” Ron said.

“I saw Chris Brown was having a concert, so I’ll be there,” Joyia added with a smile.