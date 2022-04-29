Why 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 was all but predictable

Night one of the 2022 NFL Draft lived up to expectations. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported one front-office executive texted a simple message at the start of the day and before the event.

“This is the craziest draft I’ve seen in 30 years,” Schefter reported.

UGA defensive end Travon Walker went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, much to the delight of Michigan residents like John Graves, who also serves as the chief communications consultant of the Fritz Pollard Alliance. The alliance was created to get more Black people hired in front-office positions within the NFL. Pollard was one of the first two Black players in the NFL and was the first Black coach in the NFL. The organization works closely with the NFL currently, as tickets were provided for them to attend the draft in Las Vegas.

For the first time in 31 years, the first four picks of the draft were defensive players, Albert Breer reported. The first quarterback wasn’t taken until the 20th pick as the Pittsburgh Steelers selected University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. Arguably the most shocking fall of the night was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. An Atlanta native and Westlake High School graduate, Willis was projected to go as high as six to the Carolina Panthers or eight to the hometown Atlanta Falcons, or drop as low as No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Black quarterback, who pundits have recommended be a better fit to be a running back despite throwing for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021, wasn’t selected on the first night as he sat in the Las Vegas green room with family members.

“Still super appreciative and thankful for this opportunity to be in Vegas,” Willis tweeted. “[It’s] a prime example of adversity and continuing to grow in your faith [Thank God for everything].”

There were also nine trades that occurred, including Baltimore Ravens star receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown going to the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans standout receiver A.J. Brown going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As far as college programs go, Georgia won the first night. In addition to having the No. 1 overall pick, the defending champions had five players selected in the first round. All of UGA’s draftees were defensive players, the most in NFL history for first-round picks from one defense squad.

In addition to watching where Willis will go, keep an eye on HBCU players like Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams, South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant and Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV on day two of the NFL Draft, which begins on April 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.