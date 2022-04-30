Antoine Sallis ‘The Credit Genius’ talks about his unique leadership style

Antoine Sallis is an author, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Rapid Credit Boosters, a firm that offers its clients credit management advice. Sallis’ reputation and expertise in the field have earned him the nickname “the credit genius.”

Please describe your leadership style.

In our company everyone is considered an entrepreneur. We pride ourselves on not having a salary cap, associates are free to take on as much business as they can. They choose their own hours to work and can work as much or [little] as possible. We give our associates the freedom to sink or swim. If an associate is having an issue, we deal with it swiftly and efficiently.

What is your mission statement?

Change your credit, change your life.

What three skills are critical for the future executive coming to work for your organization?

The first skill would be the ability to identify a client’s needs instead of looking at the sale itself. If the client feels you’re there to help them get to the finish line they always respond more favorably.

The second skill is professionalism. In our industry, there are a lot of fly-by-night organizations. What we do is life-changing, so it’s imperative to show professionalism. The last skill is perseverance. … In business there are ups and downs. Our executives need to know how to deal with life situations.

How does having an advanced degree benefit you and your clients?

This is the one industry they do not teach you in school so our education comes from first-hand experiences with banks, lenders, and dealerships.

How do you utilize technology to benefit your organization?

We use social media, as well as lead generation tools to target the audience that can closely relate to our services.

What social media platforms do you use the most?

Instagram, because it has over a billion users and is easy to use.

Describe your networking style.

We network with some of the best in the game including Carlos D Smith, Master P, Billy Carson, Chris Cawley and many others. We also consult with influencers and celebrities such as Ryan Henry, Jessica Rich, David Castain and David Bullock.

Name your two favorite vacation destinations to relax and recharge.

The Phillippines and Greece. But it’s hard to choose because there are so many amazing countries out there.

What are you reading now?

The Great American Credit Secret written by me … it’s about to hit shelves, and Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill which I read over and over because it gives that drive and determination that I pass on to others.

What two favorite quotes motivate you?

The first is “Money Never Sleeps,” because I believe in multiple streams of passive income. The second quote is “Strike the skillet while it’s hot” because timing is so important in all walks of life.