The 2022 BMW X3 M is revving up the experience for every driver

BMW is widely known as being the “Ultimate Driving Machine.” The vehicles are also known for revving up the experience with their M series — high performance models. The 2022 BMW X3 M, part of the brand’s mid-size segment, offers an exhilarating experience once behind the wheel.

BMW continues to take its vehicles to the next level and the 2022 X3 M is no exception. Starting with the engine, BMW has placed under the hood what they call an in-line six-cylinder engine. What makes this engine worth talking about, is that it is equipped with the power found in race cars. According to the specs, the X3M engine has a racetrack-proven cooling system, designed to enable an exceptionally high level of output. Ladies and gentlemen, you can take this baby to the open track and rev it up as fast as you are brave enough to drive. With the M sports exhaust, you’ll also get the chance to hear the rich engine sound characteristics of BMW M cars.

Overall, this is a beautiful car. From the larger BMW kidney grille — which also features an X3 M vehicle-specific logo — to its distinctive contour you’re surrounded by luxury and style. The X3 M is also an exciting car to drive. Once on the open road and depending on the driver, if you are not careful, you will find yourself drastically exceeding the legal speed limit by many miles per hour.

The interior is accented with many great features. For starters, once you settle into M sports seats, a sense of being in command takes control. The live cockpit puts all commands at eye level and is easily assessable either on the steering wheel or the infotainment system’s 12.3-inch touchscreen. You’ll also find in the center controls a physical knob that enables you to control virtually everything.

If you are considering purchasing this car, the MSRP starts out around $69,900. With added features such as the M Competition Package and the Executive Package, you can roll off the lot for around $82,095.

With the new 2022 BMW X3 M, BMW continues to thrill car aficionados. If you are looking for a fun car to drive this is the car worth considering.