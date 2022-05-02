2022 Barrister’s Ball brings out Detroit’s brightest and best

The Wolverine Bar Association’s Barrister’s Ball returned to the Renaissance Center in Detroit this past weekend. The highly anticipated 60th edition of the event did not disappoint. Guests were in an especially spirited mood, and better dressed than ever before, after a two-year pandemic induced hiatus.

“Everybody’s energized. Excited and definitely wanting to come back,” Kim L. Ward, president of the Wolverine Bar Association, told rolling out.

“This is one of the largest social events for African American lawyers, attorneys, and law students. It’s important that we get together for fundraising and networking. Everyone was ready to have fun, socialize, and at the same time, party with a purpose.”

The party rocked all night long and into the early hours of the morning. Detroit radio icon Dr. Darrius was the DJ for most of the night, and got attendees on their feet with a blend of modern hits and timeless Detroit classics. Later, the legendary Doug E. Fresh hopped on the mic and performed some of his many classic records.

While the party was a much-needed release, the purpose was the most important aspect of the evening. Proceeds raised at the event will support the Wolverine Bar Foundation’s Judicial Externship Program. The program provides opportunities for law students to work directly within the Federal and Circuit Courts. Funds will also go towards the foundation’s Summer Clerkship Program, and their Minority Bar Passage Program.

The event also honored several federal and circuit court judges, law student scholarship recipients and other individuals.

The Lewis & Munday law firm was also honored for its legacy of helping to bridge the gap for minorities interested in the legal field. It is one of the oldest and largest minority-founded firms in the country.

Firm president and CEO, Reginald G. Dozier explained that their work is more important now than ever before.

“We [African Americans] make up 14 percent of the population of this country, but we’re not represented at anywhere near that in the legal field, or other fields,” Dozier told rolling out.

And how do we, as Black people, bridge that gap? It starts with working together.

“One of the main things we need to do is understand our work and do business with each other. When we do business with each other, and you add the others that do business with us, then you’ll start to have more of a market for African American attorneys,” Dozier said.

“Then, more African Americans will be inspired to got to law school, and there will be more jobs for African American attorneys.”

Check out the gallery below to see some of the best-dressed individuals and couples from the ball.