Actors Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez are both ready to guide us through the Dr. Strange Multiverse of Madness. The second film features the fan-favorite Wong (Benedict Wong) and the new addition American Sanchez (Xochitl Gomez). Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

Marvels Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is in theatres on May 6.


Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez get lost in ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

May 2, 2022 / Romeo International

