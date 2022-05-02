Pete Davidson gets tattoos of Kanye West’s kids on his neck (photo)

The petty feud between comedian Pete Davidson and Kanye “Ye” West continues to be waged unabated.

Even though the former “Saturday Night Live” star just went Instagram official on his relationship with Kim Kardashian in the past month, Davidson has already gotten tattoos of the initials of Kardashian and Yeezy’s children on his neck.

Pete Davidson got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s kids names 🤦‍♂️😬 pic.twitter.com/3VGyS4driF — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) April 30, 2022

The neck tats made fans crane their necks because some believe Davidson has one-upped Ye on their social media warfare after the comedian began dating his ex-wife Kardashian before their divorce was finalized.

To be sure, West has taunted Davidson and some would say threatened the joke producer for the past six months for having the gall to publicly flaunt the romance with the mother of his children.

After enduring Ye’s trash talk, Davidson went on the offensive and fired back at Yeezy with photos of himself in bed with Kardashian and in provocative pics.

Complex magazine was the first outlet to report that, while Davidson and Kardashian were hand-in-hand at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, media users quickly noted Davidson’s new neck tattoo appears to show the letters “KNSCP,” which they believe is a tribute to Kardashian and her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Some fans believe that Davidson and Kardashian are deliberately engaging in behavior to trigger and antagonize Yeezy, whose mental health battles have been well chronicled the past few years. Kardashian has also amplified Davidson’s national fame which the comic has gleefully capitalized on, some fans think.

Makes sense that Pete would need to use Kanye's family struggles in an attempt to stay fresh. What is he without any of this news cycle? Someone who was dumped by Ariana Grande and that's it. Funnyman laugh break character on SNL, wow that's never been done before to death. — DRAWDIUQS (@JOSHisntDEAD) May 2, 2022

Others have gone so far as to charge Kardashian with exploiting the pop culture cachet that Ye possessed for her own gratification, then dumping the rap mogul to hug up with Davidson.