Ansley school launches campaign to keep students from experiencing homelessness

The Ansley School, a tuition-free private school, and Love Beyond Walls launched a fundraising campaign on April 29 at the Georgia State Capitol Room to purchase school buses alleviating transportation and financial burdens for families experiencing homelessness who travel more than an hour just to get to school. The bus campaign launched during the Ansley School’s Day at the Capitol and include a special proclamation presentation from Rep. Park Cannon (D-GA) on behalf of the city of Atlanta recognizing the meaningful work and invaluable impact Ansley has made in the community. The Ansley school is the only one of its kind in the Southeast creating a safe and productive learning environment uniquely designed for students whose families are enduring hard times.

Sen. Nan Orrock (D-GA), Dr. Leah Skinner of Boyce L. Ansley School, and Terence Lester of Love Beyond Walls were present at the event as well.

Students share artwork of their dream school on the steps of the Capitol (Bottom Left to Top Left) Sen. Nan Orrock; Rep. Park Cannon; Dr. Leah Skinner, Ansley School and Terence Lester, Love Beyond Walls; -1

Love Beyond Walls gifted swag bags full of school uniforms, shoes, toys, and personal care items for the students

Sen. Nan Orrock and Dr. Leah Skinner with Ansley School students

Love Beyond Walls is a movement birthed out of the hope that love is greater than walls. One of the most distinguishable characteristics of our organization is our focus on telling the stories of the unseen. We are committed to people that the world passes by because we believe the people struggling with poverty and sleeping on the streets have lives and stories that are just as valuable as ours. For more information on Love Beyond Walls, visit LoveBeyondWalls.org.

The Boyce L. Ansley School is a tuition-free, private school for children who have or are currently experiencing homelessness. Our mission is to help break the cycle of generational poverty by providing collaborative family support and a rigorous academic program that empowers children and families to thrive beyond circumstance. For more information on the Ansley School, to schedule a tour or donate, visit TheAnsleySchool.org.