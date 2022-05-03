Jason Lee, Wendy Williams make Met Gala appearance

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance on May 2 in New York City for the 2022 Met Gala.

The legendary talk show host and broadcaster has been vocal about wanting to return to television soon after dealing with health issues for the past year. Comedian Sherri Shepherd is set to officially replace Williams’ on-air time slot this fall after Williams was away from the show for an extended period.

” ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ lives forever,” Williams told a TMZ reporter outside the Met Gala.

Walking on her arm was Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, the same entrepreneur and reporter who publicly embraced Ye amid his tumultuous split with Kim Kardashian. Lee has used his platform to become an advocate for Black public figures and media members all year.

“Wendy is better than ever and I’m confident she’s returning to TV,” Lee said, according to a press release.